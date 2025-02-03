Triple H to continue 3-time champion's losing streak at WWE WrestleMania? Chances analyzed 

WrestleMania 41's match card has started to take shape following Royal Rumble 2025. Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair are the winners of the men's and women's matches respectively, and will be challenging champions of their choice at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The two champions Main Event Jey can challenge are World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. However, it seems that Uso will most likely challenge The Ring General considering he revealed that he wanted another crack at Gunther during the post-Royal Rumble conference.

If Jey Uso challenges The Ring General, it's possible the World Heavyweight Championship's record at WrestleMania can become a losing streak. At the 2024 edition of the premium live event, Gunther lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn. Given that the WWE Universe wants to see Jey Uso win his first world championship, Triple H might book the current champion to be dethroned by Main Event Jey at WrestleMania 41.

Trending

A defeat at the upcoming Showcase of The Immortals will add two consecutive losses on The Grandest Stage of Them All to The Ring General's resume. Nevertheless, it's doubtful this will hurt Gunther's credibility due to his proven in-ring record.

Here's what Jey Uso said about Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 41

Main Event Jey eliminated John Cena to become the Royal Rumble 2025 winner. Fans expected The Champ to secure the win since this was his last Royal Rumble, but Triple H truly had other ideas.

As mentioned above, Jey Uso did reveal he wanted another shot at Gunther. This is what he said:

"Man, man, Uce, you know what? I was screaming like, you know, when I win the 2025 Royal Rumble, I was screaming Gunther, Gunther, Gunther. But when it’s in concrete right now, and it’s after the Rumble, and I really won it, you know, man, I’m looking at both of ’em like, 'Alright, Uce we gonna Yeet here or Yeet here? I don't know, man. I would like one more crack at Gunther, and I really feel like I can beat Gunther.'"

It remains to be seen who the OG Bloodline member finally picks for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback