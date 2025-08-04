Former AEW star issues a message for WWE after being invited to SummerSlam 2025

An ex-AEW star was in attendance for WWE SummerSlam Sunday. Night one of the Big Four Premium Live Event saw great matches and surprises. The Hardy Boyz were present at MetLife Stadium to witness a blockbuster contest. Jeff and Matt Hardy are known as one of the best tag teams in pro wrestling history.At SummerSlam Sunday, The Wyatt Sicks defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, Street Profits, DIY, and the team of Andrade and Rey Fenix in a TLC contest. The cameras were focused on the Hardy Boyz during the match as they were pioneers of the TLC stipulation.Moments later, the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champion took to Twitter and thanked the global sports entertainment juggernaut for inviting them to SummerSlam.&quot;Thanks for the #WWESummerSlam invite, @WWE!&quot; wrote Matt Hardy.Former AEW star Matt Hardy talks about being inducted into the WWE Hall of FameThe Hardy Boyz have been a top tag team for the past few decades and are still actively wrestling in TNA.While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Matt Hardy said that they want to become a part of the Hall of Fame and even work for the global sports entertainment juggernaut.&quot;I think we do want to do the WWE Hall of Fame. I think we would like, maybe, one last hurrah with WWE, and that could even be possible while working with TNA too. So I mean, we'll see. I mean, it would be nice to still have the most limited schedule we could have, which would optimize the amount of time we can spend home with our families and our kids. But yeah, I mean everything's kind of up in the air right now, you know?&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if the former AEW star returns to WWE before hanging up his boots.