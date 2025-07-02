The Hardy Boyz tease potential WWE return

The Hardy Boyz are among the most popular tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. The veteran duo recently teased a WWE return.

Jeff and Matt Hardy are currently signed to TNA Wrestling. Working in the promotion under the name The Hardys, the duo held the TNA World Tag Team Title for six months before losing it to The Nemeths earlier this year at the Rebellion pay-per-view. The real-life brothers made an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show earlier today.

During the conversation, Matt Hardy said that they wanted to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old teased a return, stating The Hardy Boyz want "one last hurrah" with the global wrestling juggernaut. However, Hardy noted that it could even happen while they were working in TNA.

"I think we do want to do the WWE Hall of Fame. I think we would like, maybe, one last hurrah with WWE, and that could even be possible while working with TNA too. So I mean, we'll see. I mean, it would be nice to still have the most limited schedule we could have, which would optimize the amount of time we can spend home with our families and our kids. But yeah, I mean everything's kind of up in the air right now, you know? And we both feel good, and I think we're gonna rock and roll as long as we feel like we can do it," said Matt Hardy. [From 2:33:55 to 2:34:30]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Matt Hardy opens up about having real-life heat with WWE legend

Matt Hardy recently revealed that he had backstage heat with former World Heavyweight Champion The Undertaker. The veteran recalled a 2005 incident where, instead of panicking like other stars did on The Phenom's sudden appearance, he casually exited the squared circle after leaning on the ropes.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran admitted to being in the wrong. He added that The Undertaker was furious at the time, and he had heat with The Deadman that lasted a while.

"I was like leaning on the ropes, and I was probably in the wrong," Hardy said. "I was in the wrong. Not probably in the wrong. I was in the wrong by doing that. Undertaker ended up being hot about it, and I had heat with Undertaker for a while."

You can check out the video below for Matt Hardy's comments:

Only time will tell if The Hardy Boyz make their full-fledged WWE return before calling it a day.

