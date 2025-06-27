Matt Hardy explains real-life heat with The Undertaker in WWE

The Undertaker was one of WWE's biggest names during his 30-year in-ring career with the company. In a recent podcast episode, Matt Hardy recalled how he once upset The Deadman in real life.

Ad

In 2005, Hardy joined his fellow SmackDown stars in the ring after Randy Orton secured a victory for the blue brand at Survivor Series. The celebration was cut short when The Undertaker suddenly appeared, prompting Orton and several others to panic. Hardy, by contrast, leaned against the ropes before casually exiting the ring.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE legend revealed he received backstage heat after the incident.

Ad

Trending

"I was like leaning on the ropes, and I was probably in the wrong," Hardy said. "I was in the wrong. Not probably in the wrong. I was in the wrong by doing that. Undertaker ended up being hot about it, and I had heat with Undertaker for a while." [34:24 – 34:34]

Ad

Earlier that day, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told Hardy to leave when The Undertaker entered the ring. However, his character was supposed to act afraid of The Phenom rather than slowly walk away.

Matt Hardy's punishment after getting heat with The Undertaker

At the time, Matt Hardy had recently returned to WWE after being released. The popular star earned a new deal with the company after his online revelations about Edge and Lita's affair garnered fan attention.

Ad

According to Hardy, WWE's higher-ups punished him for several months by booking him to lose matches:

"Eventually made all that right [with The Undertaker], and I just went through a period of putting people over, getting beat, getting punished, and it was what it was, and I weathered the storm and then got back on track." [34:35 – 34:46]

In the same episode, Hardy addressed whether a major heel turn could take place during the King of the Ring final at Night of Champions.

Ad

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!