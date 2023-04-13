How did Lita react when Matt Hardy saw Edge's message on her phone?

WWE Hall of Famer Lita once spoke candidly about her reaction when Matt Hardy found out that she was cheating on him with Edge.

Lita (aka Amy Dumas), Matt Hardy, and Edge were involved in a highly controversial love triangle storyline on WWE RAW in 2005. Fans are aware that the storyline stemmed from the trio's real-life tensions due to Dumas cheating on Hardy with Edge. The Rated-R Superstar eventually won the feud and sent Hardy packing to WWE SmackDown.

What exactly happened that caused Amy Dumas to cheat on her longtime boyfriend Matt Hardy?

Back in 2017, Dumas appeared on Making Their Way To The Ring with Lilian Garcia and opened up about the events that led to her cheating on Hardy. As per the WWE legend, she and Matt were "slightly disconnected" while she was healing from an injury, and he was still performing on a regular basis on WWE TV.

That was when Lita grew close to Edge. One thing led to another, and the duo ended up kissing each other. The two then had a long discussion about their feelings for each other, and Edge later sent a heartfelt message on her phone.

Here's what happened next:

"My knee was hurt. I was coming home. I turned off my phone and I was ready to just kind of check out from wrestling and anything and Matt was just feeling like something’s not right. So I was asleep and he went and checked my cell phone and there’s that message from Adam and it was not like – oh he was just worried about my knee whatever. And I just looked at him and I said, 'I’m sorry' and I took my keys and I got in my car and it was six o’clock in the morning or something like that." [H/T WWF Old School]

WWE decided to turn the real-life story involving Lita, Edge, and Matt Hardy into an angle for TV

It didn't take long for the truth to come out. In mid-2005, WWE paired Lita with Edge, and the duo began working as a couple on TV. Edge kicked off a feud with Hardy on the road to SummerSlam 2005.

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Rated-R Superstar defeated Hardy via technical knockout. Hardy later exacted revenge for the defeat when he destroyed Edge inside a Steel Cage at Unforgiven.

The final match between the two real-life rivals took place on an episode of RAW. With Dumas' help, Edge managed to defeat Hardy in a Loser Leaves RAW Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Edge went on to become one of the biggest heels in WWE history. Matt Hardy did well for himself as an upper mid-card act, while Lita retired at Survivor Series 2006. She has made several appearances for WWE since then.

