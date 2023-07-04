Former AEW star was "just about every bit as good as AJ [Styles] once," says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran has given his thoughts on a certain AEW Star and compared him to The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

That veteran is none other than the Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Angle has had his fair share of opponents over the years, including AEW star Christopher Daniels. The Olympian believes that Daniels should have been pushed heavily during his time with WWE.

The comparison of Christopher Daniels to AJ Styles is justified, as Daniels is one of the most skilled wrestlers in the business. The Fallen Angel has competed for most major professional wrestling companies and is still going strong.

On his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle talked about Christopher Daniels being overlooked and underutilized:

“Oh yeah. He was the best-kept secret in the company that that kid could do anything. I’m not gonna lie to you about this. He was just about every bit as good as AJ [Styles] once. He was a heavyweight wrestler. He was an X-Division wrestler. He could talk on the microphone just as well as anybody else.

Angle further added:

“He had all the skills to be a main event wrestler for the WWE. He really did. And I’m not sure why it never occurred for him. Chris was always underutilized no matter where he went.” [H/T: WRESTLETALK]

Kurt Angle says Samoa Joe deserved to be WWE Champion

Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on the career of AEW Star Samoa Joe.

Angle and Joe have competed on numerous occasions before, dating back to their IMPACT Wrestling days, where they put on great matches with each other. During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle talked about Joe's IMPACT Wrestling run.

"Joe, he got utilized properly in TNA at the beginning. Until he lost his undefeated streak against me, his value dropped dramatically. They've never really picked back up and brought Joe back to the level he was when he was undefeated," Angle said.

Kurt Angle also talked about Samoa Joe's WWE run and why he deserved to be the World Champion.

"I think that WWE could have done more with him. They did do some, they did a lot, but I know they could have done more. He was that talented. I'm not sure if it had to do with his look. I love his look. I think that everybody should be different; big, tall, short, wide. Doesn't matter. I don't know if it had to do with his look, but Samoa Joe was so talented. He deserved to be a WWE Champion, he really did. Probably and that's not me blowing smoke, that's me being honest."

WWE Ruthless Aggression Era @WWERuthlessEra Kurt Angle vs Samoa Joe is the best rivalry in TNA history. W? Kurt Angle vs Samoa Joe is the best rivalry in TNA history. W? https://t.co/JK24ard1fM

Let us know in the comments below if you agree with Kurt Angle's comments.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes