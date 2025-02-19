Former AEW star Miro's WWE 'lawyer' speaks out about ongoing dispute

Former WWE Superstar Miro (fka Rusev) recently left AEW after an extended in-ring hiatus. The Bulgarian's former on-screen lawyer, current TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, has quipped about having to resolve a merchandising dispute related to his last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Like many pro wrestlers currently employed in WWE and elsewhere, Hendry had been featured in non-wrestling background roles on the company's programming on several occasions earlier in his career when he was cutting his teeth on the independents. In one of those appearances, in 2014, The (now) Global Hero portrayed the role of a diplomat and lawyer for Rusev (currently going by the ring name Miro) and Lana on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Trending

Hendry returned to WWE last year after the remarkable popularity boost he had enjoyed through his recent work at TNA. The Scotsman unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Championship and even entered this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match as the reigning TNA World Champion. In light of the ongoing partnership that has been announced between WWE and TNA, it may be assumed that the fans will see more of Joe Hendry.

On the other hand, Miro has parted ways with AEW after being off television for over a year. Rumors indicate that The Redeemer will likely return to his old stomping grounds. Amid all the related conjecture, Hendry recently took to X/Twitter to share a screenshot of his past appearance as the former AEW TNT Champion's lawyer on WWE RAW. He captioned the post with a witty joke about how his old character has been occupied lately.

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"This lawyer is currently dealing with my counterfeit merch issues. [clap emojis]," wrote Hendry.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miro's last opponent was another former AEW star, Andrade El Idolo, whom he faced at Worlds End 2023. The latter is currently performing on Smackdown.

Teddy Long on whether WWE will want ex-AEW star Miro back

Recent reports indicate that WWE could be interested in bringing back Miro to its programming following his AEW departure earlier this month.

However, veteran Teddy Long speculated that the former US Champion's last run in World Wrestling Entertainment may not have gone very well on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine.

Ad

"Well you know he was there, and you know they gave him a big opportunity now. Don't get me wrong, they really gave him that opportunity, they gave him a push. So I don't really what happened with him. I don't know, what it, was it his attitude? A lot of times it's just not the company, sometimes it is the individual."

Ad

It remains to be seen whether a WWE return lies in the cards for Miro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback