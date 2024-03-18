Former AEW star reacts to Becky Lynch’s appearance at the White House on St. Patrick’s Day

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was invited to the White House to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Former AEW star Joey Janela recently reacted to her photo with the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Big Time Becks had the honor to meet the POTUS and share a wonderful moment with him at the White House. She captured some of her moments during the visit and shared them on her official Instagram account. Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Eric Varadkar was also invited to the special event.

Reacting to her photo standing alongside Joe Biden, former AEW Joey Janela shared a tweet on X/Twitter. He didn't say anything but only posted a picture of his "Florida man" character on the social media platform.

Seth Rollins' review of Becky Lynch's memoir

Becky Lynch recently stated that she highly values her husband's opinion on all matters. Therefore, she asked him to review her book, The Man: Not Your Average Girl, which explores her journey from a rookie to one of the best wrestlers in the business.

The Visionary reviewed the book and stated that it was the "perfect memoir."

"Effortlessly authentic, poignant without ever trying too hard, and a little rough around the edges - that's my lovely wife, and it's also her lovely book. I am so proud and so inspired. Between being a full-time WWE Superstar, a full-time mother, and a GOAT life partner, my one and only somehow casually found the bandwitdth to pen a perfect memoir... because ofcourse she did."

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been together for five years. They began dating each other in January 2019 and made their relationship public months later. They got engaged in August 2019 and got hitched in June 2021. Before they got married, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter whom they named Roux.

