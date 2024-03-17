Becky Lynch receives major honor outside of WWE 

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular WWE stars in the women's division. Her historic accolades in the company have set a standard like no other.

While promoting the release of her book Becky Lynch: The Man - Not Your Average Girl, she announced her invitation to the White House this St. Patrick's Day. The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is also set to be present for the festivities. For WWE Superstars to be recognized and awarded for their work outside the ring is a rarity. Today, they are considered pop-culture icons and referenced across entertainment sectors.

The Man won the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania in 2019 to become Becky Two Belts. She was also a key component in WWE's women's revolution back in 2015 and has since come a long way in her wrestling journey. Last year, she was the Women's Tag Team Champion, along with Hall of Famer Lita. Currently, Lynch is eyeing the Women's World Championship and is set on defeating Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch became a Grand Slam Champion after defeating Tiffany Stratton to win her first and only reign as NXT Women's Champion. They feuded for a while and put on an impeccable match at NXT No Mercy in an extreme rules match.

Becky Lynch is not backing down in her feud with Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator and The Man first crossed paths on NXT back in 2019. A few years later, when both women were on the main roster, Becky Lynch walked past Rhea Ripley who was making her entrance for a match. The two locked eyes as Lynch gave a nod of appeal, knowing they would compete in the ring someday again.

Towards the end of 2023, Lynch teased a match with Ripley, citing her goal to become a champion again and regain her spot at the top of the women's division. The RAW star continuously took shots at her WrestleMania opponent on multiple occasions, claiming how The Eradicator made the Women's World Title irrelevant.

On the other hand, Ripley is aware of her opponent's in-ring abilities and skills. She has pointed it out in their confrontations and hoped that Lynch will sustain the momentum next month.

Rhea Ripley is not a competitor to be taken lightly at any point. She won the championship at WrestleMania last year in a rigorous feat against Charlotte Flair. And since then, she has gone on to defend the title against many prominent competitors, coming up trumps each time.

