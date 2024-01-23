Who won the first time Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch butted heads in WWE? The match you probably forgot existed

Rhea Ripley has cemented her place in the top names of the WWE women's division with her aura and fearless persona. Last week on RAW, she was confronted by Becky Lynch, who was determined to dethrone the champion and prove herself to be the best.

While many in the WWE Universe consider a match between these two women a mega blockbuster feud, some might not be aware that they already butted heads. The Eradicator was a part of the Mae Young Classic in 2017, marking her official WWE NXT debut. Shortly after, she was heavily associated with NXT UK and was even the inaugural Women's Champion.

The Man and The Eradicator's history dates back to 2019. It was the year Rhea Ripley made her return to the main NXT brand. Lynch, then RAW Women's Champion, was cutting a promo on the NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler. She instigated that Baszler was 'hiding in the shadows' with cheap shots and proceeded to taunt her. However, this ignited a response from a young Rhea Ripley.

Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir disrupted the match, resulting in a draw. However, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch worked together to take out the trio.

The two women have come a long way in their influential WWE careers. Five years after their first WWE match, Lynch and Ripley are considered the faces of the women's division.

Becky Lynch has had Rhea Ripley on her radar since last year

Becky Lynch has always strived to be the best of the best. In 2023, she marked another achievement on her scoreboard, winning the NXT Women's title to become a Grand Slam Champion.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the Women's World Championship. The two women defended their respective titles with much grandeur.

In December 2022, The Man had just finished a segment with Bayley and was making her exit while the 27-year-old was making her entrance for a match. The two shared an intense staredown that sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy, thus paving the way for a blockbuster feud.

During an interview in 2023, Becky Lynch took a shot at the champion, claiming her interest in taking the title off her.

The Judgment Day member has been at the top of her game ever since she became champion. She has been the titleholder for 297 days and counting. The young star has proven her dominance, defending the title against the likes of Ivy Nile, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and more.

Do you think The Man could dethrone Mami at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments.

