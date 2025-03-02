Former AEW star reacts as Jade Cargill returns at WWE Elimination Chamber to destroy her mystery attacker

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:06 GMT
Jade Cargill made her return tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber [photo: WWE Official X Account]
Jade Cargill made her return tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber [Photo source: WWE's official X account and AEW's official website]

A former AEW star has reacted to Jade Cargill's shocking attack on Naomi at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It seems they were surprised with how it all went down.

Joey Janela was signed to the Tony Khan-led promotion from 2019 to 2022. During his time with the company, he worked with some top names like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes. Now, he is a free agent and a prominent competitor on the independent circuit.

On X/Twitter, Janela responded to WWE's post of Jade Cargill's return and her attack on Naomi. The former AEW star had a sarcastic response to the title of the video, as he did not seem to agree that the beatdown was "disturbing" in nature.

"LMFAOOOOOOOOO THIS IS…. DISTURBING," Janela wrote.

You can view Janela's reaction below.

Before tonight, Cargill was last seen on an episode of SmackDown, where she was brutally attacked.

The former AEW star underwent arm surgery

Joey Janela recently talked about how, for the first time in six years, he needed surgery for a major injury. He completely ruptured his bicep, and the injury also affected the rest of his arm.

The former AEW star took to social media to talk about the aftermath of his surgery and the rehabilitation process. Janela highlighted how this was a unique situation for him, as he had not been severely hurt for a long time.

"I’ve been going hard for the past six years nonstop, no major injuries since my knee besides a few hiccups, but that streak has finally come to an unexpected end as I had major surgery today after the complete decimation of my dominant arm," he wrote.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Joey Janela a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.

Edited by Pratik Singh
