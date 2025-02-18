Post-surgery update on former AEW star

A top wrestler recently underwent major surgery and shared a powerful message following the operation. Former AEW star Joey Janela was part of the promotion from 2019 to 2022. He was known for his brutal matches but was never pushed to his full potential. The star is currently wrestling at GCW and has been one of the top stars in the promotion.

The Bad Boy recently discussed his various injuries. He last wrestled Atticus Cogar in Jersey J-Cup 2025, where the latter defeated Janela in a fun contest. However, following the bout, the former AEW star ruptured his bicep and suffered nerve damage to two fingers.

Joey Janela recently took to X/Twitter to discuss his surgery and claimed that he had never had any major injuries in the past six years.

"I’ve been going hard for the past 6 years nonstop, no major injuries since my knee besides a few hiccups, but that streak has finally come to an unexpected end as I had major surgery today after the complete Decimation of my dominant arm," he said.

The former AEW star also thanked WCW Veteran Crowbar as he helped the former GCW World Champion with his surgery.

"Thanks to @wcwcrowbar again as always, as he not only will rehab me again in no time but also helped me arrange surgery. He’s one of the very best dudes in a business full of weirdos," he continued.

Former AEW star Joey Janela open to join WWE

The 35-year-old star has been working in different independent promotions for over eighteen years. He is currently a huge star in GCW.

While speaking on MuscleManMalcolm, Joey said that he is ready to sign with WWE if they give him a chance.

"I’m in pretty good condition. I could always be in better condition, which, it comes in cycles. But hey, if WWE wants to give me a chance, I’m sure we can make that happen. I’m a lot smarter now than I was a few years ago, and I’m a lot more mature, so we can definitely do something there, I believe, with their creative and my creative," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the former GCW Champion will return to the ring.

