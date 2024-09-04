Former AEW star reacts after Mark Henry makes bold claim about potential match against MJF

A certain former AEW star has just reacted to Mark Henry's claim that he could produce the match of the year against MJF. The star in question is Joey Janela.

The World's Strongest Man appeared on Huge Pop and talked about how he could have a match-of-the-year-caliber bout with MJF. He talked about ring psychology and believability and how he'd coordinate well with Friedman and make him look like a million bucks in the ring.

On X/Twitter, Joey Janela replied to some articles posted about this quote from Mark Henry, and he found it to be quite hilarious. Janela provided a short reaction to this, and he quoted ECW legend Sabu:

"In the words of sabu: lol," he wrote.

Mark Henry revealed he took a pay cut when signing with AEW

The WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about his time with AEW and his role as a major contributor backstage in terms of production and dealing with talent.

While on the same podcast, he revealed that he took a pay cut, but this was so he could join the company and help it flourish. He talked about getting the chance to work as an executive and also mentioned his satisfaction with finding out that his presence made a difference among the talent:

"I took a pay cut to go work at AEW. Don’t get it twisted. I went there because I wanted to get experience being an executive and I wanted to help that company flourish and help those people that were over there be better than they were and you ask the talent, did Mark Henry try to help you? Hell yes. All the time. He would come and tell me this and I would try it and they would come and, ‘Man! That was good! Thank you.’ That’s what I was working for," Henry said. (H/T Ringside News)

Currently, Henry is a free agent, and it remains to be seen whether he'll pursue signing with a major company for a similar role to his time with AEW. As plenty of stars can attest to his contributions to their careers, there's little doubt that many doors are open to him.

