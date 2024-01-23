Former AEW star reacts to monumental WWE announcement: "Netflix and Smash!! I see the vision!"

WWE's social media accounts recently broke huge news about Monday Night RAW, which has got many talking, including a former AEW star.

The star in question is none other than Big Swole. Monday Night RAW is the Stamford-based promotion's flagship show, which has been running since the early 90s. The show has had a successful run ever since and featured many great moments over the last 30 years. However, for the first time ever, the show will be moving away from cable television to the streaming site Netflix in January 2025, which has caught the attention of many, including Big Swole.

On Twitter, Swole tweeted her excitement for the company's big partnership with Netflix.

"Netflix and Smash!! I see the vision!"

WWE recently announced Monday Night RAW's new home

The Stamford-based promotion recently made a huge announcement regarding the streaming future of Monday Night RAW.

Monday Night RAW is the longest-running weekly episodic television show in the history of professional wrestling. The show has been a massive part of the success of World Wrestling Entertainment and is the company's flagship show. The red brand has seen many top names compete on the show, including John Cena, Randy Orton, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and many more.

There was a lot of speculation going around on which platform WWE RAW would end up on by 2025, as their current deal with the USA Network is set to expire later this year.

The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut recently broke the internet after making the huge announcement about partnering up with Netflix. The partnership will allow the company to stream weekly episodes of Monday Night RAW in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Latin America starting January 2025.

"WWE RAW is coming to Netflix! Starting in January 2025, @Netflix will exclusively stream #WWERaw (in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America) every single week, all year long!"

The 500 million deal is a step in the right direction for World Wrestling Entertainment, as it will help bring a lot of new eyes to their product. It will be interesting to see what production changes the company makes in January 2025 for Monday Night RAW.

