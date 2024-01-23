When will WWE Raw move to Netflix? Exploring everything about the new deal

WWE recently announced a huge deal that will see Raw move to online streaming. In a deal that is set to change how the WWE Universe consumes the company's programming, the red brand will officially be moving to Netflix. The online streaming platform is at the top of the industry, but when will the show become available to fans?

Well, as WWE announced, Raw will be available to stream on Netflix as soon as January 2025. After 12 years on the USA Network, WWE's flagship show will be moving to a new home. However, this deal is not exclusive to just Monday nights.

The company revealed on its official website, that the deal will see Netflix become the exclusive new home of the red brand in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Latin America. Additionally, more and more countries will be incorporated over time. What's more, the streaming platform plans on incorporating all of WWE's shows including SmackDown and NXT, as well as its Premium Live Events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble.

Speaking about the deal, WWE's President Nick Khan suggested that Netflix is the ideal long-term home for the brand and the WWE Universe as a whole:

“We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base." [H/T: WWE.com]

It certainly is a huge move and one that speaks volumes about the direction sports entertainment will be taking going forward.

Last night's Raw kicked off with a heartbreaking announcement from Seth Rollins

The announcement aside, last night's episode of Raw was quite exciting. From a main event featuring Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest to the company's celebration of the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania. But, the biggest highlight was somewhat heartbreaking, as Seth Rollins kicked off the show with an announcement.

Rollins, who suffered a knee injury on the previous episode announced that he may not make it to WrestleMania 40. Unsurprisingly, the fans were distraught, but fortunately, his availability for The Show of Shows remains up in the air. He does have a grade 2 MCL tear and a torn meniscus, but after Intercontinental Champion Gunther confronted him, he made it clear that he does not care what the doctors say, he will make it to WrestleMania.

The next few months will certainly be interesting. The WWE Universe will be tuning in every week, as they hope and pray Rollins updates them with some good news.

