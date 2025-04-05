  • home icon
  Former AEW star reacts after Rey Fenix's blockbuster debut on WWE SmackDown

Former AEW star reacts after Rey Fenix's blockbuster debut on WWE SmackDown

By Sujay
Modified Apr 05, 2025 01:35 GMT
Rey Fenix is a former AEW star. (Image credits: WWE Twitter page)
Rey Fenix is a former AEW star (Image credits: WWE's Twitter page)

A former AEW star has reacted to Rey Fenix’s blockbuster debut on WWE SmackDown. This was a long time coming given what happened over the last few months.

Rey Fenix was involved in a contractual dispute with AEW and Tony Khan, and things got ugly. From not being used in matches to taking shots on social media, Fenix was put through the wringer. However, he finally got his wish and left AEW to join WWE.

He took on Nathan Frazer in his debut match on WWE SmackDown and got the win in what was an eventful bout. After the match, former AEW star Jose the Assistant took to Twitter to acknowledge the match and sent out a message to the luchador. He wrote:

“ANIMO !”

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

That means cheer up in Spanish, and it's Rey Fenix's catchphrase. That is clearly a reference to the struggles Fenix went through in AEW and how he is now free from the shackles. He will hope that this is just a sign of things to come and that there will be better moments for him in WWE.

Given that his brother Penta is also a part of the same company now, they will hope that the Lucha Bros tag team can form again.

