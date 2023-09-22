Former AEW star reacts to Shelton Benjamin's release from WWE

A former AEW star shared their reaction to Shelton Benjamin's unexpected release from World Wrestling Entertainment on social media.

The latest reports of WWE releases sent the professional wrestling world into a state of confusion and shock as it included promising stars like Rick Boogs, Mustafa Ali, and Aliyah, as well as veterans like Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin with decades-long association with the Stamford-based promotion.

The string of roster cuts comes on the heels of the recent releases in the corporate offices following WWE's merger with UFC parent company Endeavor. Wrestlers and fans around the world thanked the released superstars and asked them to be optimistic for the future.

Reacting to Shelton Benjamin's release from World Wrestling Entertainment, former AEW star Big Swole took to Twitter (X) to send a message to The Gold Standard. She Wrote:

"Thank you Shelton"

Big Swole had a two-year stint in All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2021, during which she faced the likes of Britt Baker and Emi Sakura. At the start of her professional Wrestling career, Big Swole appeared on WWE RAW, where she lost to Nia Jax and also competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament.

The former AEW star is married to Cedric Alexander, who was a part of The Hurt Business in WWE alongside Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MVP. During their run in the faction, Benjamin and Alexander won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships from The New Day and held them for almost three months.

AEW Women's World Champion Saraya reacted to the release of Emma from WWE

Emma, who was also part of the latest round of releases, received a short message from the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. Emma had earlier announced her release through a tweet.

Saraya, who became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in 2013 by defeating Emma, had a two-word message for the released superstar. She tweeted:

