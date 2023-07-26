Former AEW star reacts to WWE legend Hulk Hogan getting engaged at 69 years old

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has taken his fans by surprise as he recently announced his engagement news had sparked reactions from former AEW star Joey Janela.

The Hall of Famer is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend of one year, Sky Daily. The couple began dating after his second divorce was finalized. The heartwarming proposal took place at a restaurant in Hogan's hometown of Tampa, Florida. Hogan talked to TMZ, admitting he was nervous about Daily's reaction.

Joey Janela, one of the initial signees to the All Elite Wrestling promotion in January 2019, parted ways with the company when his contract expired on May 1, 2022. He shared his reaction to the news of Hulkster getting engaged, posting a picture of himself with a visibly shocked expression.

As Hogan prepares to begin a new journey in his life, fans worldwide will send their good wishes to this iconic personality.

WWE veteran compares AEW commentator Jim Ross to Hulk Hogan

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff praised AEW commentator, Jim Ross, terming him the Hogan of announcers. Ross will now be a regular part of Collision. He'll be teaming up with Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuiness in the commentary booth for the main events of each show.

During an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff supported the idea of featuring Ross exclusively in the main events of AEW Collision.

"Jim Ross is the Hulk Hogan of announcers. Like Hulk Hogan, if you overexpose him and have him out there in every match, You’re not getting the maximum value. The maximum value makes him feel special, Because if Jim Ross is special, So is the match that’s going on in the main event. That's another way you manage and you can control the emotion of how people feel about something by the elements you can bring together in a specific time."

Bischoff feels Ross' presence in AEW commentary can enhance the overall experience of the main event matches.

