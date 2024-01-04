Former AEW star refuses to invest in Ric Flair's new project

A former AEW talent seemingly turned down the opportunity to invest in Ric Flair's new financial project in response to the latter promoting it on X.

Joey Janela reacted to Ric Flair's tweet promoting his latest business venture in the cryptocurrency market. The 16-time World Champion introduced the Wooooo! Coin as an exciting crypto product, vouching for its profitability and potential.

Janela retweeted Flair's post with a tongue-in-cheek message that implied he would not be investing with Flair's Wooooo! Coin.

Expand Tweet

Janela was one of the original signings of AEW. The Bad Boy debuted in the Casino Battle Royale match of the inaugural Double or Nothing in 2019 and had memorable matches against Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. His contract ran out in May 2022, leading to his exit from the company.

Flair made his highly controversial AEW debut in October 2023, introduced by Tony Khan as a retirement gift for the Icon Sting on the road to his forthcoming final match in Revolution 2024.

His arrival has been a polarizing affair, with many fans taking exception to an inappropriate promo he cut on Rampage. The wrestling veteran is set to return to Collision on January 6, 2024, which is to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ric Flair calls former AEW World Champion the next Randy Orton

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Ric Flair lavished very high praise on a former AEW World Champion, suggesting they have the tools to become the next Randy Orton.

MJF, who was recently defeated by Samoa Joe for his prized Triple B, was hailed by Flair as an excellent and versatile worker, skilled at every aspect of the game.

"Well number one, I think he’s (MJF) actually — he comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring and he’s got a good interview, he’s got a great look, he worked hard. I think he’s got the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV and I think the future is unlimited for him and he’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high a praise as I can give him," he said [H/T: PostWrestling.com]

MJF, whose contract status is still ambiguous, has been removed from the AEW roster page, fuelling speculation about his future in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Will MJF return to take his revenge on Adam Cole and his devilish crew? Let us know below in the comments.