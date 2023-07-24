Former AEW star says he has a "huge opportunity coming up," potential WWE move on the cards? 

A former AEW star has teased some major plans after he departed from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Brian Pillman Jr. had a four-year stint in All Elite Wrestling that ended earlier this month after contract expiry. It was reported shortly after that Pillman Jr. was seen training at the WWE Performance Center, leading to speculation about a move to the global juggernaut.

While speaking on Captain's Corner virtual signing, Brian Pillman Jr. said he is proud of his pro wrestling career so far and is "excited for the future." The former AEW star added that a "huge opportunity" is on the horizon for him.

"It’s a tough business. It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll. But, being here today and getting to reminisce on some of my past moments in my career has really cheered me up and put me in a position to where I’m excited for the future. There’s a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works right now but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity coming up in my career to continue making memories, continue coming up with new gear ideas and sharing my idea of pro wrestling with you all," said Pillman Jr. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Jim Cornette thinks Brian Pillman Jr. should have been released from AEW earlier

While speaking on a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the former WWE personality commented on Brian Pillman Jr.'s departure from AEW and claimed that Tony Khan's promotion should have released him sooner.

Cornette then criticized Pillman Jr.'s booking in All Elite Wrestling and added that he "wasn't learning anything."

"It’s about time and I wish they’d done it sooner. Because it’s been obvious for, what, how long, that they weren’t going to do anything with him [Brian Pillman Jr]. He was not going to be featured on any of the television programs. We don’t what they did on YouTube. But we’ve also heard that the YouTube matches were just, you know, just rapid-fire matches. Just, you know, three minutes with green guys against green guys. […] He wasn’t learning anything," said Cornette. [From 00:13 – 00:45]

It will be interesting to see if Brian Pillman Jr. joins WWE somewhere down the line and becomes a major name in the company.

