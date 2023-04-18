Former AEW star seemingly takes a shot at CM Punk ahead of his alleged return

AEW could potentially finally be welcoming CM Punk back into the fold, and the industry seems to be reacting in kind. Independent wrestler Joey Janela hasn't missed out on the news and recently took another jab at Punk for not having watched The Rocky movie series.

In one of his most recent controversial social media posts, Punk took a massive shot at Dave Meltzer, Tony Khan, and Jon Moxley when he disclosed his side of the story behind his feud with The Purveyor of Violence. The former AEW World Champion notably pointed out that he had never seen Sylvester Stallone's boxing movie series, which riled Janela up.

In a recent social media post, Joey Janela shared an image of NJPW's SANADA posing in front of a Rocky Balboa statue and shared his admiration for the Japanese star over Punk.

"This is what a real champion looks and acts like @CMPunk. Sanada you can wrestle me anytime brother!" Janela tweeted.

"The Bad Boy" seems to have a bone to pick with CM Punk, as he recently disclosed that he'd face the Second City Saint if the star watches the entire Rocky movie series and live streams it.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Chris Jericho could potentially kick off a feud with CM Punk upon his AEW return

The aftermath of The Second City Saint's fiery rant during the All Out media scrum resulted in him seemingly burning bridges with many stars, most notably Chris Jericho. Rumors that the veteran confronted CM Punk after the backstage brawl with The Elite also broke in the months following the news, making this recent report shocking.

During a recent report from Andrew Zarian during the latest Wrestling Observer Live, he reported that the two veterans will face each other in a feud that could potentially include FTR and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

"The way it was alluded to me is that the programme will probably be Punk and Jericho in some capacity. I don't know if FTR's involved or the Jericho Appreciation Society is involved...He's [Jericho] willing to make this work." (H/T: Cultaholic)

It remains to be seen if this rumor will pan out, but it does seem like CM Punk is on his way back into AEW despite all the controversy that's occurred over the past few months.

