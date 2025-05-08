Former AEW star sends cryptic message amid WWE speculations after release

A former AEW star recently left the company. He has now sent a cryptic message amid speculations of him going to WWE.

Vincent and Dutch are collectively called The Righteous. They have been part of the All Elite Wrestling roster for the past couple of years. The duo was a regular feature on ROH and even made a few appearances on Collision. The Righteous even won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships previously. Despite being a regular feature for ROH, it was recently reported that Vincent and Dutch had parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Since then, there have been rumors that the duo could be headed to WWE.

Amid these WWE speculations, Vincent posted a clip on social media where he talked about being in control. He captioned the video as follows:

"It’s TIME…Everyone, digs The Righteous. Dig what I’m saying? ⏳"

Check out the clip here:

Nick Khan previously said that a lot of AEW stars will jump ship to WWE

In recent months, several former AEW stars who left the company wound up signing with WWE. Ricky Saints, Penta, Rey Fenix, Aleister Black, and Rusev are prime examples of former AEW talent who crossed over to the Stamford-based promotion when they were granted their release. It looks like Nick Khan believes that more people will jump ship in the future.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, Nick Khan acknowledged the talented roster AEW has, but he also said that a lot of talent will head to WWE once their contract expires.

"In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” [H/T F4WOnline]

It will be interesting to see if The Righteous will also jump ship to WWE.

