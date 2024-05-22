Former AEW star sends a message to Brandi Rhodes after her major personal update 

Brandi Rhodes shared a personal update and received supportive messages from fans and the wrestling world. She also received a heartfelt tweet from former AEW star Sonny Kiss.

Kiss joined the promotion before their debut show. She was also present during the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. Being one of the AEW originals, she made various appearances for the company until her departure in September last year.

On Twitter, Brandi Rhodes shared a personal health update today. She revealed that she was going through some pain, but there was no specific diagnosis. Inspired by WWE Superstar Maryse, who went through something similar, she searched for answers.

It turned out she had Stage 4 Endometriosis and had surgery for this. She was now on the road to recovery following the procedure.

Expand Tweet

Sonny Kiss responded to her tweet with a heartfelt message, and she wished Rhodes the best.

"Love you, QueenB! sending you all the positive vibes!" Kiss wrote.

Expand Tweet

Brandi Rhodes made her return to WWE last month

Brandi Rhodes' husband, Cody, returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, where he faced Seth Rollins. Despite her husband being with the company for two years, she did not appear until recently.

She has always supported her husband's endeavors, even serving as the Chief Branding Officer of AEW. Many expected her to be alongside her husband in WWE, but that was never the case.

At WrestleMania XL, she appeared alongside The American Nightmare for his entrance during his match against Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

While this may be a one-off appearance due to her focusing on her endeavors away from the ring, nothing can be ruled out yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback