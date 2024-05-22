Heartbreaking Brandi Rhodes health update; Cody Rhodes' wife undergoes surgery

Brandi Rhodes recently took to social media to announce that she underwent surgery for stage 4 endometriosis. She also sent a message to her husband Cody Rhodes, the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

Several months ago, wrestling veteran Maryse underwent surgery to have her ovaries/uterus/tubes/cervix/omentum removed. A diagnosis confirmed that she had Primary Peritoneal Serous Borderline Tumors with involvement of ovaries/uterus/tubes. On March 22, the former Divas Champion announced on her Instagram that she was tumor-free.

Brandi Rhodes revealed on X that Maryse's story encouraged her to look deep into an issue that she had been dealing with for 3 years. She found out she had stage 4 endometriosis and had successful surgery. She went on to express her love for her husband Cody Rhodes in the tweet.

"3 years of pain with no answers. @MaryseMizanin 's story encouraged me to press on. Many appts later, we found the answer. Stage 4 endometriosis. Successful surgery today. Ladies, listen to your bodies. We don't have to live with pain. Advocate for yourself. Finally on the road to recovery. We have to talk more about women's health. Love you @CodyRhodes. I am so blessed with your love," said Brandi.

Brandi Rhodes appeared alongside Cody Rhodes during his entrance at WrestleMania XL Night Two. After he won the Undisputed WWE Championship, she celebrated with him in the ring.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to wish Brandi Rhodes the best in her recovery.

