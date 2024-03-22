What happened to WWE star Maryse? All about her latest health update

WWE star Maryse has become a part-time wrestler over the last few years, and we rarely see her on TV. Still, she and her husband, The Miz, are very active on social media and share updates of their everyday life with their followers.

In one of these updates, Maryse shared an image of herself from the hospital after undergoing surgery to remove her uterus, ovaries, and tubes. The former WWE Divas Champion announced that she is now tumor-free, but the road to recovery continues for her.

"2 weeks ago I went in to surgery to have my ovaries/uterus/tubes/cervix/omentum removed. I also had staging (removal) of the lymph nodes in my abdomen to see if the disease had spread. Pathology confirmed that it had not which is amazing news! More amazing news is that I am tumor free! The diagnosis did confirm that I had Primary Peritoneal Serous Borderline Tumors with involvement of ovaries/uterus/tubes!" Maryse wrote on her Instagram account.

The Canadian wrestler and actress also revealed that she was dealing with a very rare but aggressive form of tumor. She thanked fans for their support throughout this challenging period for her, adding that if she hadn't found out about the tumor at an early stage, her life could have been in serious danger.

Maryse reveals how she found out she had ovarian tumors

In early February, Maryse revealed that she had a procedure to remove 11 tumors from her body after she was diagnosed with an ovarian tumor (Ovarian Serous Borderline Tumor). The former WWE Divas champion met with several doctors, but no one could find out what the health issue was.

But, after meeting with doctor Thais Alliabadi, she found out that she had ovarian tumors and explained in an Instagram post what her symptoms were.

"I had been suffering from severe abdominal distention and swelling to the point where I would look 6 months pregnant. Lots of Gl issues, including sibo, multiple rounds of antibiotics, extreme fatigue and just wasn't feeling like myself!" she wrote on an IG post.

Now tumor-free, she will continue her road to recovery. Maryse first joined WWE back in 2006. She was a full-time wrestler for the majority of her career, but she has now been moved to a part-time role. She has been married to The Miz since 2014 and they have two kids together – four and five years old, respectively.

