2-time WWE Divas Champion was reportedly present backstage at AEW Dynamite

Latest reports have indicated the backstage presence of former WWE Diva Saraya at Dynamite tapings this week.

With limited in-ring outings so far, Saraya has been a regular feature for AEW as a part of The Outcasts alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. However, The Anti-Diva's last in-ring appearance on Dynamite following Double or Nothing garnered flak for unfortunate botches and lack of intensity.

She has been away from the AEW programming since. Dave Meltzer recently reported that the former Absolution leader hadn't been around lately for "undisclosed reasons."

As per Fightful Select (Subscription required), Saraya was present backstage at the June 21 tapings of AEW Dynamite. The report also suggested that the two-time WWE Divas Champion could return to AEW programming soon.

"Fightful Select has learned that Saraya was backstage at the June 21 AEW Dynamite tapings in Chicago, and will likely be returning to programming soon. We're told that she was briefly sidelined for undisclosed reasons, but that they weren't serious and isn't a long-term injury or anything of that nature. The 30-year old Saraya has already wrestled seven matches since returning to AEW in-ring action last November, averaging about one a month. This equals the seven she had upon her 2017 return to the ring before her unfortunate injury."

Saraya reflected on her conversation with Triple H after leaving WWE

Formerly known as Paige, Saraya revolutionalized the landscape of modern-day women's wrestling as we know it today. The 30-year-old jumped ship to AEW after spending 11 years with WWE. She made her surprise debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite last September.

Speaking on Wilde On, the England native recalled talking to Triple H after parting ways with the global wrestling juggernaut.

"I was really happy and then me and WWE parted ways, and then I get a call from Hunter [Triple H] being like, 'What happened? Did you want to leave or did they ask you to leave?' And I was like, 'That's surprising that you don't know about this.' But no, Vince didn't want to renew my contract," said Saraya.

There has been no official word regarding Saraya's status for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II so far. However, fans are hopeful of witnessing the wrestling trailblazer at the highly-anticipated event on June 25.

