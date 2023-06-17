Latest on Saraya's AEW absence - Reports

AEW star Saraya has been away from television over the past few weeks, and there has been an update as to where she has been.

The former WWE Superstar was last seen on the May 31 episode of Dynamite, where she and Chris Jericho were defeated in a mixed tag team match by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Adam Cole.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the former WWE Divas Champion is away from TV at the moment for some "undisclosed reasons" and that she won't be at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 25.

"Saraya isn’t around right now either for undisclosed reasons," said Dave Meltzer.

Fightful Select reported that the initial idea was to have The Outcasts member face Mercedes Mone for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship at Forbidden Door. However, Mercedes picked up an injury during her match with Willow Nightingale that led to Willow becoming the champion and not Mercedes.

As for Saraya, there is no word on when she will be back on television, but Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you updated on this developing story.

Saraya's stablemates will be in action on AEW Collision

Just because Saraya hasn't been on TV over the past few weeks doesn't mean The Outcasts have been absent completely. In fact, that couldn't be any further from the truth, as both Toni Storm and Ruby Soho will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision.

Soho and Storm will take on the team of Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue in a tag team match, with Skye Blue looking to gain a measure of revenge after being defeated by Toni Storm in an AEW Women's Championship match on the June 14 edition of Dynamite.

Bobby Batitto @bobby_batitto Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale vs Toni Storm and Ruby Soho on AEW Collision Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale vs Toni Storm and Ruby Soho on AEW Collision https://t.co/GvdJP6BGMq

With Forbidden Door just around the corner, and Willow being the reigning NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, perhaps The Outcasts will be looking to end the month with an extra piece of gold around their waists. But until Collision airs, only time will tell.

Will you be watching AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes