"She should honestly retire","No wonder WWE didn't want her to wrestle" - Fans angry about Saraya's embarrassing spot on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Saraya has come under fire from fans on social media for her lackluster performance on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

The former WWE Divas Champion teamed up with Chris Jericho for a mixed tag team match against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Adam Cole following Cole and Jericho's unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing led to Baker and Saraya getting involved.

During the match, both ladies tagged in at the exact same time and proceeded to trade shots in the middle of the ring. However, the spot didn't come off as well as some may have expected, leading fans on social media to slam the exchange.

The exchange has since gone viral on social media, with fans giving their thoughts and opinions on Saraya's in-ring ability, and it seems that the reviews are far from positive.

In the end, it was Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. who picked up the victory, meaning that Cole now has both a sanctioned and an unsanctioned victory over Chris Jericho under his belt.

Saraya has her sights set on competing in a Blood and Guts match!

There have only been two Blood and Guts matches in the history of AEW, with both of them seeing a huge amount of bloodshed, violence, and chaos. However, that hasn't put Saraya off the idea of competing in a match of its kind at some point in the future.

Saraya recently stated in an interview that she would love to do a Blood and Guts match and that the fans are also waiting for an all-female match of its kind to take place.

The first-ever female Blood and Guts match has been suggested by fans in recent months, with the storyline of The Outcasts and the AEW originals being the core part of the match, which would then lead the former Paige to acquire help from other former WWE Superstars, while people like Britt Baker would turn to the homegrown stars of AEW.

The Blood and Guts match in 2022 between the Jericho Appreciation Society, the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz took place on the first Dynamite after Forbidden Door, and with the NJPW crossover once again happening at the end of June 2023, but will the ladies of AEW finally get their chance inside Blood and Guts? Only time will tell.

