Huge name returns to WWE TV for Cody Rhodes' special entrance at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes had an epic entrance on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. Although he didn't get that special entrance on Saturday, it was more than made up for on Sunday when he appeared, and he wasn't alone.

Everyone was anticipating the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, which exceeded Night One in quality by quite a distance. After the incredible moment when Bayley beat IYO SKY to become the new Women's Champion, Cody made his way out first, and he wore a mask.

Along with him was Brandi Rhodes, his wife. Brandi has taken a back seat and not appeared much on WWE television, especially not in a character sense like she did in AEW. However, she did at WrestleMania 40.

She would also be there to congratulate Cody Rhodes when he finished his story and defeated Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

It was a chaotic finish filled with several interferences, including the likes of The Rock, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker.

It marked the conclusion of an incredible story, but that only means that another major one is beginning. It was only fitting that Brandi was with him when he finished the story.

