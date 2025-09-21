  • home icon
  Former AEW star sends a message after John Cena gets buried at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Former AEW star sends a message after John Cena gets buried at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 21, 2025 02:01 GMT
John Cena AEW
Ex-AEW star sends message to John Cena (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

After John Cena got dismantled during WWE Wrestlepalooza, an ex-AEW star sent a message and recalled some memories with Cena. The star shared a lot of throwback pictures with the Leader of Cenation.

The former AEW star, Maria Kanellis has a message for John Cena. While Maria is known for her time in the WWE, she was also signed with Tony Khan's promotion for some years as an onscreen manager. She acknowledged Cena's farewell tour during the Wrestlepalooza PLE.

In the opening match of Wrestlepalooza, Cena squared off against Brock Lesnar. While everyone expected it to be a hard-fought encounter, Lesnar absolutely buried Cena with a shocking squash win after a number of F-5s. It seems the story between the Leader of Cenation and Lesnar is far from over.

Nevertheless, Maria Kanellis took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures with Cena from her time in the WWE. Maria also revealed in the caption that she was feeling nostalgic while watching Wrestlepalooza and thanked Cena for the memories before his retirement later this year:

"Watching #wrestlepalooza and feeling nostalgic. Congratulations @johncena on an incredible career!! Thank you for the memories!! @wwe" Maria wrote.
Current AEW star paid homage to John Cena at All Out

At the All Out 2025 pay-per-view, the current AEW star, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) surprisingly paid a tribute to John Cena. Copeland teamed with Christian Cage to take on FTR in a tag team encounter. During the bout, Copeland performed Cena's signature five knuckle shuffle and the AA move, along with the you can't see me taunt.

A few weeks back, Cena also paid homage to the erstwhile Edge by performing a spear during his match on SmackDown. The two have been each other's arch-rivals in the ring and carry so much respect for each other outside the squared circle. Only time will tell if the two legends will share the screen with each other ever again.

