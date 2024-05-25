Former AEW star sends a six-word message after Nia Jax becomes the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring

Nia Jax is the new WWE Queen of the Ring. The 39-year-old defeated Lyra Valkyria in the tournament final today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and former AEW star Big Swole has now reacted to the outcome.

Swole was signed to All Elite Wrestling in August 2019. She found middling success in the promotion but departed in November 2021 under controversial circumstances. Since then, she's maintained a low profile in the wrestling world but often pops up to comment on current happenings, especially regarding the women's division in WWE.

Nia Jax has been dominant throughout the Queen of the Ring Tournament, and Big Swole took to X/Twitter to praise the WWE Superstar following her victory today:

"NIA JAX IS A DAMN GEM," Swole wrote.

Former AEW star Big Swole previously commented on Seth Rollins' attire

It's not unusual for wrestlers in both WWE and AEW to comment on talent from across the promotional divide, but it seems to become much more frequent when a wrestler becomes a free agent. Such is the case with Big Swole, who isn't currently signed to any promotion but often makes her thoughts on top talent known.

Seth Rollins has become something of a fashion icon in the world of professional wrestling with his bizarre attire. His wife, Becky Lynch, has gotten in on the action as well, and when the two are seen together, they often dazzle fans and colleagues alike.

Rollins and Lynch attended the Kentucky Derby early this month, and they showed up looking predictably extravagant. Big Swole addressed the two on X, pulling out a catchphrase made famous at Beyoncé concerts:

"Rena Rena Rena Rena Renaissance," wrote Swole.

Big Swole rejoined the independent scene after her AEW departure, but she hasn't seen much action lately. In fact, the Florida native hasn't wrestled at all since August 2022. Whether she chooses to rejoin the wrestling world in the future remains to be seen.

