Former AEW star has a five-word reaction to Seth Rollins' epic new look

There's no AEW Collision tonight, but there was still plenty of wrestling action today, as WWE held a major premium live event in France. However, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch weren't present. The two were instead attending the Kentucky Derby, and former All Elite star Big Swole commented on their appearance.

Rollins and Lynch are known for their wild fashion statements both in and out of the WWE bubble. The Visionary and his wife have donned opulent and avant-garde attire while attending even mainstream events, but today was a little different.

While Lynch attended the Kentucky Derby in a strange metallic hat and dress, Seth Rollins' suit was a bit of a departure. The former World Heavyweight Champion showed up to the race looking positively dapper, as seen in the tweet below.

Former AEW star Big Swole commented on the couple's fashion choices, quoting a popular chant usually reserved for Beyonce's concerts:

"Rena Rena Rena Rena Renaissance," wrote Swole.

Former AEW star Big Swole praises Jade Cargill's presentation

Big Swole departed AEW when her contract expired in late 2021. The 34-year-old's statements at the time led to controversy with All Elite President Tony Khan, but Swole managed to move past it and rejoined the independent scene.

Although she hasn't competed since August of 2022, Swole has remained active in the wrestling community and was even in attendance at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Ahead of the event, she commented on her former colleague, Jade Cargill, teaming up with Bianca Belair and Naomi. Big Swole felt inspired by the three women pointing to the WrestleMania sign and claimed it was the kind of representation wrestling needed:

"Woke up still thinking about this moment. This is representation. For decades we’ve been starving. We were hungry but we eating now. Serve it up ladies. #WrESTlemania," wrote Swole.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the Women's Tag Team Championship from The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Backlash France earlier today. This is the first title win for Big Jade since her dominant reign as TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling.