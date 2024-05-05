Seth Rollins spotted in new look with Becky Lynch during hiatus

Seth Rollins was probably the MVP of WrestleMania XL. The former World Heavyweight Champion made three appearances during the two-day premium live event while fighting two matches. He has been missing in action since The Show of Shows but was recently spotted on the Kentucky Derby red carpet.

Rollins was last seen in action on WWE TV at WrestleMania XL. The Visionary was a part of three matches during the two-day PLE. On night one, he teamed up with Cody Rhodes and lost to the team of The Rock and Roman Reigns. He ended up on the losing side on that night. Night two was no different for him as he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to a determined Drew McIntyre.

It has been a month since The Show of Shows and the WWE Universe is yet to hear from the Monday Night Messiah. However, Seth Rollins was spotted alongside Becky Lynch at the Kentucky Derby red carpet. The Visionary looked different as he had shaved his beard and had cut his hair.

The reason for Seth Rollins' absence is reportedly due to an injury. Seeing him enjoying his time with Becky Lynch after a hectic run as World Heavyweight Champion puts a smile across the face of many in the WWE Universe.