Seth Rollins undergoes surgery; major injury revealed

Seth Rollins has undergone surgery for a major injury suffered a few days before WWE WrestleMania XL. The Visionary lost his World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows this year.

Drew McIntyre defeated Rollins in the first match of Night Two of WrestleMania to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Scottish Warrior's title reign did not last long, as Damian Priest cashed in to become the new champion minutes later.

Rollins even appeared during the main event of WrestleMania XL Sunday to help Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. As pointed out by PWInsider today, Rollins underwent knee surgery earlier this week for tearing his meniscus.

Becky Lynch appeared on a talk show in Ireland and disclosed that her husband has undergone knee surgery. She joked that the former champion's rehab will involve chasing their daughter around.

"So, he just got surgery on Tuesday, so he had knee surgery. He tore his meniscus a little while before WrestleMania, and so his rehab is running after a little three year old now," she said.

Former WWE writer details what hurt Seth Rollins' title reign

Vince Russo has commented on what he believes negatively impacted Seth Rollins' reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

The RAW star captured the title by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023. He put together an impressive reign as champion before he was finally dethroned at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeedas's Writing with Russo show, the veteran commented on Rollins' title reign. He claimed that the title felt forced overall and is not on equal footing as the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"I am not blaming him [Seth Rollins] for a lot of that because from the jump, it felt like that was forced. You know what I mean? I mean, my god, it felt like we are gonna have a new title over here because nobody can beat Roman (...) Where it really hurt too was then you had Roman dress down the title and Seth had no comeback whatsoever, so like where are we now?" he said. [From 04:15 onwards]

Rollins is a very popular WWE Superstar who has made many fans over the years. Only time will tell when the 37-year-old will be able to return to action.

