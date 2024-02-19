WWE veteran explains what "really hurt" Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title run (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins has taken down several top names during his ongoing WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign. However, a veteran has highlighted a significant issue with the run. The name in question is Vince Russo.

The Visionary was recently involved in several segments with The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes. This inadvertently led to Rollins' title being dissed on multiple occasions. Roman Reigns even called the World Heavyweight Title a "Losers' bracket belt."

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo highlighted how Reigns insulting Rollins' title hampered its prestige. He also claimed that the championship's introduction felt forced after several top names failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief:

"I am not blaming him [Seth Rollins] for a lot of that because from the jump, it felt like that title was forced. You know what I mean? I mean, my god, it felt like we are gonna have a new title over here because nobody can beat Roman (...) Where it really hurt too was then you had Roman dress down the title and Seth had no comeback whatsoever, so like where are we now?" [4:15 onwards]

Vince Russo is not a fan of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion's gimmick

While Seth Rollins is among WWE RAW's most popular stars, Vince Russo believes his gimmick has become tiresome.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer explained why he disliked Rollins' on-screen character:

"I just hate, he goes through the whole gimmick at the beginning." Russo continued, "It's just such a waste of time. We understand you're the trendsetter, the revolutionary. We got that, we understand. I can't stand it. Listen man, I don't know Seth Rollins, I'm talking about Seth Rollins, the character. I am not a fan of this guy at all." [From 42:35 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Seth Rollins on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

