"I am not a fan of this guy at all" - Former WWE employee bashes Seth Rollins for wasting RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a dig at Seth Rollins' promo segment on RAW this week.

The Visionary has been the World Heavyweight Champion for months now. He walked up to RAW this week and spoke about how he was gearing up for WrestleMania season. He spoke about his track record at the Show of Shows and how he's managed to win some major matches at the event.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo took a tough stance on the segment. He felt that Rollins wasted a lot of time with his catchphrases at the start of the promo. The former WWE writer made it clear that he did not like the character and couldn't bring himself to like the gimmick.

"I just hate, he goes through the whole gimmick at the beginning." Russo continued, "It's just such a waste of time. We understand you're the trendsetter, the revolutionary. We got that, we understand. I can't stand it. Listen man, I don't know Seth Rollins, I'm talking about Seth Rollins, the character. I am not a fan of this guy at all." [From 42:35 onwards]

As Seth Rollins was talking about how hard he has worked this past year being a fighting champion, he was interrupted by Jinder Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja walked up to his former rival and spoke about how he had been overlooked by Rollins. He called out The Visionary for not giving him an opportunity. Seth retaliated with some verbal jabs, and this led to the two men throwing hands.

Later, WWE announced that Seth would defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Mahal on RAW next week.

