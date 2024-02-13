WWE RAW kicked off with a six-man tag team match between The New Day & Jey Uso and Imperium. We got some more Elimination Chamber qualifiers while Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes hinted at teaming up against The Bloodline.

Jey Uso & The New Day def. Imperium

Bobby Lashley def. Bronson Reed

Liv Morgan def. Zoey Stark

JD McDonagh def. R-Truth

LA Knight def. Ivar

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn

Kofi Kingston and Ludwig Kaiser kicked off the match, and the latter got a big running knee before Kofi hit a dropkick and a lariat. Tags were made before Jey Uso and Gunther came in, and Imperium looked like they were in trouble for a bit.

Xavier Woods came in with a neckbreaker and a famouser before Kofi came in and hit the Boom Drop. Gunther came back and locked in a Boston Crab before Uso broke it up and hit superkicks on Vinci before getting a big Samoan Drop.

The Ring General came back with a clothesline before Uso got a near fall off the spear. The New Day came in, and they hit a modified 1D with Jey before Uso followed up with the frogsplash and picked up the win.

Result: Jey Uso & The New Day def. Imperium

Grade: B+

We got a short promo for Andrade Cien Almas, who left WWE three years ago to remember who he was. He was now back and looking forward to making some big moves on RAW.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed - Elimination Chamber qualifier match on WWE RAW

Lashley tried to get the Hurt Lock in early on but Bronson Reed countered and sent Bobby into the ringpost and then outside. Reed tackled Lashley into the timekeeper's area before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Lashley came back with a big suplex and a spear in the corner before Reed got a kick and a neckbreaker. Lashly dodged a splash in the corner before getting a spinebuster for a near fall.

Reed got back up and took Lashley down before heading up top but the latter dragged him down and hit a spear for the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Bronson Reed

Grade: B

Sami Zayn was in an interview when Shinsuke Nakamura showed up on the Titantron and said that Zayn was manipulating the audience into feeling sorry for him, just like Cody Rhodes. Nakamura told Zayn to bring his true self to the ring tonight for their match.

Cody Rhodes was out next and talked about facing Roman Reigns in the ring at WrestleMania. We got 'Rocky S*cks' chants from the crowd before Cody played the 'Cody crybabies' segment from Pat McAfee's podcast.

Cody said that the Rock was no longer the People's Champion and was now malevolent like Roman Reigns. Rhoads added that he would get revenge for the slap from the press conference and was going to hit the Rock back before Seth Rollins showed up.

Rollins said that he understood why Rhodes went for the Universal Title and said that he needed to 'finish the story' for himself, his dad, and the WWE Universe. He added that if Cody didn't win the Universal Title at WrestleMania, the future of WWE would be very bleak.

Rollins asked what his plans were and offered to help Cody against the Bloodline. Seth blamed himself for creating the Roman Reigns we know today when they broke up the SHIELD and The Rock was just as entitled as Roman so now there were two of them!

Rollins said that he would be Cody's shield against the Bloodline going forward. Does this mean that Cody and Rollins are going to be teaming up for WrestleMania?

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark - Elimination Chamber qualifier match on WWE RAW

Morgan got some big moves in early on before taking a big clothesline from Stark. Liv came back with a hurricanrana before kicking Stark outside the ring. Stark got a big top rope dropkick for a near fall before Morgan came back with a big crucifix slam in the corner.

Stark hit Morgan with a big kick to the face before Liv dodged the corkscrew moonsault. Morgan came back with the Oblivion off the counter and picked up the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Zoey Stark

Grade: B-

Judgment Day was backstage, and Damian Priest tried to tell R-Truth that he wasn't a part of the group, and it looked like he finally got the message.

JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth on WWE RAW

R-Truth was calling The Miz on the phone just before his match and left him a voicemail asking for help. Truth was taking a beating in the ring early on before he was able to get back with the Attitude Adjustment and JD rolled outside for a breather.

Back in the ring, Truth got the Five Knuckle Shuffle before JD managed to recover and hit the Devlinside for the quick win.

Result: JD McDonagh def. R-Truth

The Judgment Day attacked R-Truth and kicked him down in the ring before DIY showed up with steel chairs and chased the heels out.

Grade: C

Becky Lynch was out next and talked about winning the Elimination Chamber and how much it meant to her and her family. She said that she was obsessed about getting her title back from Rhea Ripley.

Nia Jax came out and joined her in the ring before telling Becky that she respected her and that she was a great mom. Jax added that she would be the one to beat Ripley for the title so that she and Becky could face each other at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley ran to the ring and attacked Jax and Becky got involved in the brawl. Becky managed to hit a dropkick and Jax was sent outside before being kicked off the apron by the Women's World Champ.

Backstage, R-Truth called DIY D-X and thanked who he thought was HBK and Triple H.

Ivar vs. LA Knight - Elimination Chamber qualifier match on WWE RAW

The match went outside early on and Knight bounced Ivar's head on the announce desk a few times before he was tossed onto the barricades. Ivar hit a big tackle and sent Knight into the barricades a second time before we headed for a break.

Ivar got a near fall off a big powerbomb before Knight came back with a slam and an elbow drop. Knight got the kicks in the corner before Valhalla ran distraction, causing him to miss the BFT.

Ivar got the takedown but missed the Doomsault before Knight came back with the BFT and picked up the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Ivar

Grade: B

Adam Pearce was backstage and was trying to decide who to add to the Last Chance Battle Royal qualifier for the Women's Elimination Chamber. Indi Hartwell and Candace LeRae were possibly in the match but Pearce refused to add Chelsea Green for the moment. Baszler and Stark came in to talk to Pearce about facing the Kabuki Warriors before RAW moved on.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

We were getting a rematch of Nakamura's debut match on NXT and he taunted Sami before being sent outside the ring before Zayn taunted him back. Back in the ring, Sami took a knee to the gut before getting a near fall off some kicks.

Zayn hit the Michinoku driver for a near fall of his own before taking a few big knee strikes. Sami got a big Exploder Suplex in the corner before Drew McIntyre came out and caused a distraction, allowing Nakamura to hit the Kinshasa from behind for the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn

Drew was about to attack Sami after the match but Cody Rhodes ran in and hit the Cody Cutter on McIntyre and the Cross Rhodes on Shinsuke, taking them both out before RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

