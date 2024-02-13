Nia Jax finally taken out by 2 top superstars on RAW after weeks of dominance

Nia Jax has arguably been the most dominant woman on the WWE roster in 2024 so far. From her big win on Day 1 to an incredible Royal Rumble performance followed by a few weeks of attacks, especially on Rhea Ripley, it is only now that two top stars got together to take the Irresistible Force out.

Jax is on the road to The Elimination Chamber, where she will face Rhea Ripley to earn the right to walk into WrestleMania 40 as the Women's World Champion. During the latest episode of RAW, Becky Lynch was out cutting a promo about Elimination Chamber and what is to come. Jax interrupted her promo and got the Dominik Mysterio treatment, with fans chanting, "You suck" loudly.

Rhea Ripley, who suffered back-to-back assaults from Nia Jax, came out to take care of business, but Jax managed to get the better of her and Becky Lynch at first. It took a team effort to finally take down The Irresistible Force.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the Elimination Chamber. Many believe that Rhea Ripley, being Australian, should headline the show. However, as of the February 12 episode of RAW, the Men's Elimination Chamber is looking absolutely stacked, with Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight qualifying. The remaining two spots will be taken up by either Logan Paul, The Miz, Kevin Owens, or Dominik Mysterio.

It's hard to argue against the kind of star power, but Ripley certainly deserves a big spot on the card, something she is most likely to get.

As for Nia Jax, she may still have a date with destiny against Becky Lynch regardless of whether she wins at the Chamber or not.

