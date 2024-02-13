Former champion sends a warning to Sami Zayn ahead of their match on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn is scheduled to take on Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Before their match, The King of Strong Style sent a warning to The Master Strategist.

During the show, Sami was being interviewed in an empty arena when Nakamura showed up on the Titantron. He asked Zayn what was wrong with him and stated that the latter had the glory and the moments, but he's forgotten about it.

Nakamura went on to mention that the former Intercontinental Champion acts like he's in misery, and he wants people's sympathy. He said that Sami Zayn is such a clever guy like his former rival Cody Rhodes.

Nakamura then said that he would love to see Zayn's true self in the ring during their match, the real Sami who tries to swindle people and stay in the spotlight.

Shinsuke Nakamura told Sami that if he doesn't let his real emotions out, he won't tolerate it and that the latter's chance is gone. Shinsuke added that Sami Zayn doesn't need to worry and that he'll pick up his soul and continue his warpath forward.

It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

