Former WWE Champion wins for the first time in over 300 days on RAW to qualify for big event

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley faced Bronson Reed during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last Friday, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis revealed that the victor of the Men's Elimination Chamber match would contend against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Lashley vs. Reed was a qualifying bout on this week's show, with the winner earning a spot inside the chamber.

Reed initiated the bout with strong offense, leading the action to spill outside the ring. A shoulder block propelled The All Mighty into the timekeeper's area. Despite this, the former WWE Champion mounted a comeback with powerful blows and a straight suplex.

In the final moments of the match, Bronson Reed executed a Death Valley Driver, followed by a Senton. However, it wasn't enough to put away Lashley. Displaying resilience, Lashley retaliated with a devastating Spear, securing the victory and earning a spot at the Elimination Chamber.

This marked his first win on RAW in 301 days, dating back to his Disqualification (DQ) win over Austin Theory in April last year.

It will be intriguing to see if The All Mighty can emerge victorious at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

