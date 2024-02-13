Andrade explains the reason behind his WWE departure in latest RAW vignette

Andrade returned to WWE during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and is looking to get right back into the mix on Monday Night RAW, where he signed an exclusive contract. He explained the reason behind his WWE departure in his latest vignette.

WWE aired a cool vignette on RAW this week showcasing Andrade and his brief history - becoming a wrestler at the age of 13 and winning championships before making it to the United States. In WWE, he won the NXT and the United States Championship.

However, the 34-year-old admitted that a few years ago, he needed to leave to realize who exactly he was, and now that he has, he is back.

Expand Tweet

Andrade spent the last few years in All Elite Wrestling, where his bookings by Tony Khan wasn't well received. During the pandemic, he wanted to leave WWE, and once his time with AEW came to a close, WWE seemed like the logical place to come back to.

The man once known as "La Sombra" was highly considered to be WWE's next top Latino star - something they have been looking for years.

Expand Tweet

Fans will be hoping to see the Mexican star making it even bigger this time around.

What are your thoughts on the star's return to the company? Sound off in the comments below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE