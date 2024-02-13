Gunther suffers massive loss on WWE RAW

Gunther just suffered a major defeat tonight in a tag team match on WWE RAW.

Imperium has been embroiled in a massive feud with The New Day for several weeks now. It all started when Giovanni Vinci got injured during a tag team match. Ludwig Kaiser, who blamed Kofi Kingston for the injury, launched an all-out assault on Kingston, taking him out of action.

Xavier Woods then tried to get revenge on Kaiser for the vicious assault on his stablemate. When Kofi Kingston and Giovanni Vinci returned to action, the feud continued. Jey Uso got added into the mix when he confronted Gunther a couple of weeks ago. Hence, a match was set up between both these teams to settle their differences tonight.

Although The New Day and Jey Uso haven't teamed up together a lot, they were able to find their chemistry pretty quickly. Jey was especially impressive in the match and managed to step up to The Ring General. During the closing moments of the match, The New Day and Jey Uso hit the 1D on Giovanni Vinci, and Jey Uso followed it with the splash for the win.

Gunther is not going to be happy about this loss, and he will let his stablemates hear about it.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

