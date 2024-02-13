R-Truth has finally got the memo that he isn't a part of Judgment Day. Before his match against JD McDonagh this week, he was informed of this, and in response, he desperately tried calling a 43-year-old Grand Slam Champion for help.

Damian Priest made it clear to R-Truth before the match that there was never any initiation or pre-initiation or anything and that the latter was not a part of The Judgment Day.

Knowing his fate, Truth desperately called The Miz to help him while in Gorilla Position while General Manager Adam Pearce insisted that he go out for his match. His theme song began playing, and he was still trying to get The Miz to fly from Los Angeles to Kentucky.

Expand Tweet

Safe to say, The Miz couldn't make it. On a serious note, he is likely with his wife, Maryse, who will soon undergo a hysterectomy.

On the show, Truth lost to JD McDonagh and would suffer a beatdown from The Judgment Day.

He took them out before the numbers game caught up to him before DIY's Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano came out for the save.

Expand Tweet

It looks like the Truth-Judgment Day affair is sadly over.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE