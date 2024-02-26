[WATCH] Seth Rollins' live reaction to Drew McIntyre winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre earned the right to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. WWE recently released a clip capturing Rollins' live reaction as McIntyre won the Men's Chamber match.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have had a storied rivalry in the past. The Visionary has always gotten the better of the Scottish Warrior in major matches, giving him huge momentum going into the bout. While McIntyre has a chip on his shoulder, he is more determined than ever to return to the top.

At Elimination Chamber, McIntyre beat five other WWE Superstars to become the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The champion was backstage watching the match closely.

WWE recently posted a video capturing The Visionary's live reaction to learning about his challenger for WrestleMania XL.

When was the last time Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre faced each other?

The World Heavyweight Champion defended his title against Drew McIntyre at the Day 1 special episode of WWE RAW. Rollins got the better of McIntyre on that occasion. While the Scotsman wanted a rematch, The Visionary gave Jey Uso a shot instead, sending the Scottish Warrior into a frenzy.

McIntyre has gotten the better of the 37-year-old star on a few occasions. One of his biggest wins against the former Shield member came at the Money in the Bank 2020. McIntyre was the WWE Champion then and successfully defended the title against a sinister Rollins.

The Scottish Warrior and Rollins have been at each other's throats for quite some time now. McIntyre has been hellbent on getting a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship since the title's inception. He will ensure to do anything in his means to win the title at WrestleMania.

