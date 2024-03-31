Former AEW star reacts to huge WWE SmackDown moment featuring Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is one of WWE's biggest signings from rival promotion All Elite Wrestling. The inaugural TBS Champion is set to compete in a huge match at WrestleMania XL, which has sparked excitement in former AEW star Big Swole.

Jade Cargill appeared on last night's SmackDown to make the save for Bianca Belair and Naomi, who were being attacked by Damage CTRL. WWE later announced that Cargill, Belair, and Naomi would face Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia.

Big Swole was watching last night's show and seemingly felt inspired when the babyface trio pointed to the WrestleMania sign. Swole took to X (formerly Twitter) today to comment on it, expressing how important this was for representation in wrestling:

"Woke up still thinking about this moment. This is representation. For decades we’ve been starving. We were hungry but we eating now. Serve it up ladies. #WrESTlemania," wrote Swole.

Big Swole and Jade Cargill shared the ring only once: in the Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021. Swole departed the Jacksonville-based promotion in November of that year, citing issues with the company's structure and a lack of focus on diversity.

Jade Cargill on whether she will ever return to AEW

Big Jade departed All Elite Wrestling after her contract expired last September. Reports at the time stated that Tony Khan had made her a lucrative offer, but she turned it down.

The split was amicable, with both Cargill and Tony Khan praising each other after her departure. The All Elite chief stated that the former TBS Champion would always be welcomed back, but for Cargill herself, business has to be right.

In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Cargill reiterated that she left the Jacksonville-based promotion on good terms. When asked if she'd ever return, she said it was all about business.

"It’s all business, it’s all business. I left in a very loving, professional manner. I did what I had to do," said Cargill.

The 31-year-old has maintained nearly all of her AEW style and presentation after making the jump to WWE. How successful she can be in the sports entertainment giant remains to be seen.

