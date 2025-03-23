Former AEW star shares a cryptic post amid rumors of WWE return

A former AEW star who recently left the promotion has shared a cryptic post on social media. He has been rumored to make his WWE return for quite some time now.

Malakai Black was recently removed from All Elite Wrestling's official roster page, marking the end of his four-year run with the company. The former NXT Champion's last match came at Full Gear 2024, where he teamed up with Brody King to take on The Acclaimed, Private Party, and The Outrunners.

Following his departure from the Tony Khan-led promotion, Malakai Black has been rumored to make a WWE comeback after nearly four years. The Stamford-based promotion has been airing cryptic videos lately, and it has been reported that Aleister Black is behind the vignettes.

Malakai Black recently shared a creepy Instagram Story without any explanation. The photo could very well be related to his rumored return to the global juggernaut.

Malakai Black's recent cryptic Instagram Story

Black was part of World Wrestling Entertainment from 2016 to 2021. After enjoying much success in NXT, he joined the main roster. However, he was abruptly released from his contract in June 2021.

Veteran says the former AEW star could return to WWE after WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that the Stamford-based promotion could bring back recently released AEW stars Malakai Black and Miro after WrestleMania 41. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Machine, Apter said:

"I think any of these people would be really good in WWE, but after WrestleMania. I think right now, bringing them in during WrestleMania doesn't work. Miro coming back as Rusev would be excellent. He is a really good talent, and he looks good. Malakai Black, man, he is a monster. They could definitely do that."

Only time will tell whether Malakai Black is actually set to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

