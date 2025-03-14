Major WWE star behind “4” teaser revealed - Reports

WWE made history today with the first SmackDown from Barcelona, Spain. The annual Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe kicked off in a major way today as several key storyline developments were revealed. A new report has now shed light on a big comeback and the new "4" teaser on the blue brand.

Triple H and the blue brand invaded Barcelona's Olympic Arena today for more WrestleMania 41 build. WWE Universe went wild earlier when it was teased that Rey Fenix is likely headed to SmackDown. Later in the tapings, another mystery vignette was shown with smoke rolling across a black screen amid what sounded like slow footsteps. The number "4" appeared on the screen to wrap the vignette.

According to PWN's Cory Hays, Aleister Black is behind the new "4" teaser. It was noted that the former Malakai Black of AEW is expected to return on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, set for April 25 from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

Sources did not elaborate on plans for The Anti-Hero, but the report also confirmed that the first vignette from today's loaded SmackDown tapings in Barcelona was for one-half of The Lucha Brothers. Rey is now expected to appear on main roster TV in the next few weeks.

Aleister Black has not wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment since October 12, 2020. The Draft edition of RAW that night saw Kevin Owens defeat Black in a No DQ match inside the WWE ThunderDome.

