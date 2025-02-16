Two released names could be easily brought back to WWE, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

While WWE made a slew of releases recently, AEW has since followed suit and released a few names as well. According to Bill Apter, two of those names, Miro and Malakai Black, could easily be successful in the Stamford-based promotion.

Both Malakai and Miro had been some of the most impactful names on Tony Khan's roster at one point or the other, having made for some truly entertaining segments. However, Malakai was used quite irregularly on screen, and Miro went through even less time on the active scene.

It should be noted that both the names had also previously been a part of the Stamford-based promotion, with varying levels of success - Miro as Rusev and Malakai as Aleister Black.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter had the following to say about Miro and Malakai's release from AEW:

"I think any of these people would be really good in WWE, but after WrestleMania. I think right now, bringing them in during WrestleMania doesn't work. Miro coming back as Rusev would be excellent. He is a really good talent, and he looks good. Malakai Black, man, he is a monster. They could definitely do that." [0:30 onwards]

Bill Apter thinks ex-WWE stars in AEW mostly work only for their payday

According to Bill Apter, names that generally join Tony Khan's roster after a stint in Triple H's company seemingly often have a change in motivation.

Adding to his previous comments on The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist stated:

"Most fans are thinking that anyone who gets released from AEW rightaway is going to WWE and vice versa, which some of that talent that was released from WWE, we might wind up seeing in AEW. But once they get to AEW, they're, I am not saying their career's over, I am just saying they are working for a payday." [2:05 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Malakai and Miro.

