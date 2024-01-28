Former AEW star shares a three-word message after Cody Rhodes win the 2024 Royal Rumble

A former AEW star sent a special message for The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, in the wake of him winning the men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row.

The former AEW star is Fuego Del Sol. The Luchador had a year-long run in Tony Khan's promotion before he eventually got released in 2023 after the company decided not to renew his contract. Meanwhile, Del Sol shared a special message for his former locker room buddy, Cody Rhodes, after a big win.

The American Nightmare did the unthinkable by pulling off a Royal Rumble victory for the second year in a row and is potentially set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship yet again in the WrestleMania main event. He also became the first man to win back-to-back Rumbles after 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

As the fans are rooting for Cody to finally finish his story after the Royal Rumble win, former AEW star Fuego Del Sol also extended his support for Rhodes. Taking to the "X" social media platform, Del Sol shared the following message:

The American Nightmare failed to dethrone Roman Reigns last year, and only time will tell if he manages to finally finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

