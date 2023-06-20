Former AEW star shows off her physique ahead of possible WWE return

Former AEW and WWE star Brandi Rhodes recently took to Twitter to show off a pic of her physique. With many speculating that she could be gearing up for a return, perhaps this is her way of proving that she is ready to make her way back into the ring.

Brandi last worked for WWE back in 2016, prior to her departure alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes. The power couple would then go on to conquer the wrestling world and were part of the group that founded AEW.

Cody has since returned to WWE and has had the odds stacked against him in several storylines. This has led many to believe that Brandi could soon appear in the promotion to back up The American Nightmare. She shared a photo on Twitter and said:

"It's mama's time to party now! (Asked Libby if I should post this. She said "yep" 😂)"

Check out Brandi's tweet by clicking here.

Mami will do everything to help her Dom Dom secure a victory against American Nightmare Brandi Rhodes should be with Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank to counter Rhea Ripley problemMami will do everything to help her Dom Dom secure a victory against American Nightmare Brandi Rhodes should be with Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank to counter Rhea Ripley problem 🔥🔥🔥Mami will do everything to help her Dom Dom secure a victory against American Nightmare 👊👊👊 https://t.co/2lXEAOGTCW

Dominik Mysterio will most likely have Rhea Ripley in his corner when he faces Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Money in the Bank show. This may be the perfect time for Brandi to appear and even out the odds. Although, many fans would warn her against getting in Mami's way.

Cody Rhodes surprisingly excluded from the WWE Money in the Bank match

When Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, many fans were perplexed as this seemed like the right time to crown a new top champion. However, many hoped that The American Nightmare would win the Money in the Bank briefcase and call his shot later down the line.

This piece of fantasy booking looks to have been rejected by WWE. The lineup for the men's ladder match is already set, and Rhodes will have his hands full when he takes on the most dangerous man in the company, Dominik Mysterio, in a singles competition.

Although there have been many detours on Rhodes' path to "finishing the story," the fact that he is still being positioned as one of the company's top stars creates the feeling that he will one day make it to the mountaintop.

